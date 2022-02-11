The Price Is Right contestant from Massachusetts wins vacation to tropical New Hampshire

Catherine Graham had already won a love seat when she stepped up to play "Side By Side" on The Price Is Right with host Drew Carey. CBS Boston reports that she won a spectacular vacation in New Hampshire—an hour or so from her home in Massachusetts.
'Oh that's great. Congratulations, New Hampshire is beautiful!' I go 'Drew, I live in Boston!'" Graham recalled about the show taping. "I've been (to New Hampshire) a million times." Though Graham said she loves New Hampshire, she wishes her prize had been somewhere a bit warmer.