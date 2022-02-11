Watch: A wild woodpecker lands on a woman and pecks the hell out of her phone

A Weldon, California birdwatcher was filming a woodpecker from afar as it stood in a tree, when it spotted her — or, more precisely, her phone. The bird zoomed over, landed on her shirt, and became obsessed, pecking non-stop at her and her phone. The woman seemed to find this amusing at first, but after a minute of rapid pokes, she'd had enough. She and her sister tried to give it some food, hoping a snack would distract the bird. But nope — no wood, no food, just the phone please.