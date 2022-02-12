In this footage, it is revealed that the beach belongs to the seal, seal lion, or whatever edritch creature that is which spawned into existence before the filmer's potatocam.
Beach belongs to seal
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
- footage
Reading science fiction for the first time
Dune is in the charts again. READ THE REST
Supercut of Mel Blanc characters yelling
Previously: Hear Mel Blanc Scream "She's a Food Hoarder!" 2,000 Times READ THE REST
How does new music sound on an 8-track tape?
I'm fascinated by old technology. I once commandeered a disused typewriter from my friend's apartment just to have one. My obsession with retro-tech isn't from some misplaced, ironic hipster veneration of all things old, mind you. I love contextualizing myself in the era where said technology was cutting edge. I know that my iPhone and… READ THE REST
This pet insurance is ideal for busy professionals
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. A lot of us are working from home at this point, especially those who work in tech and digital. If you spend long hours coding, filling out spreadsheets, and sitting in… READ THE REST
Bring your developer dreams to life with this $50 AppGameKit bundle
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're waiting in the doctor's office or avoiding answering emails at work, you've definitely spent some time playing games on your phone. But it's been a while since you've played a… READ THE REST
Can't speak 30+ languages? The Freesay earphones can do it for you.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Anywhere you travel in the United States or internationally, you'll find a mix of cultures and languages from all around the world. So wouldn't it be nice to have the ability to interact… READ THE REST