Someone just picked a copy of Dune.
Reading science fiction for the first time
Invisible Man is the best book to read during Black history month
Only a handful of stories encapsulate what it feels like to be Black in America. Although many creators—Black and white alike—go into fiction with the best intentions, few capture the complexity of bearing an African complexion. On the rare occasion that a creator gets one element of the ordeal correct, they usually sacrifice other facets… READ THE REST
Delightful pop-up book of memes
Paper engineer PaperPaul has been creating fantastic pop-up versions of classic memes. He's making a full "Pop-Up Book of Memes" that will never be for sale as it is a fair use art project. Above is an updated video showcasing his creations thus far. Only his Dumpster Fire card and This Is Fine card are… READ THE REST
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal library is up for auction
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal library is up for auction at Bonhams. Included are 1,000 books she collected throughout her entire career, photos, and ephemera. Along with annotated textbooks, classics like Catcher in the Rye, Lady Chatterley's Lover, and works by Nabokov, Tolstoy, and De Tocqueville, there's a slew of books written by… READ THE REST
