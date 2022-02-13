Boris Johnson is getting away with it, somehow

For weeks now, Britons have been promised that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, beset by scandal after scandal and historically unpopular, will be forced to resign. Any day now! And yet it never quite happens. David Mitchell (of Mitchell and Webb fame) writes that it should be more obvious that he's getting away with it, but everyone's invested in the story that he hasn't.

The problem with this prolonged period of anticipation is that all the voices raised in protest against Johnson's government start to sound shrill, like Kermit the Frog endlessly introducing an act that never comes on. The prime minister has understood this from the moment the current scandal broke. He's let the evidence of all the various No 10 booze-ups accumulate, until the specifics get jumbled – the summer party, the assorted leaving dos, the cheese and wine, the Christmas one, the one the TV lady resigned for, the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral drinks, was it? I think there was a birthday cake at some point? But not the one in the photo – that was presented to him by a school.

It's dismally funny watching the British not realizing that the old norms are dead. They even have their Mueller in Sue Gray, the political establishment lifer they thought would to take BoJo down.