Check out this stunning Bowie- and Harry Potter-inspired Tarot Card

I've been a huge Grant Morrison fan for a long, long time; you can even catch a glimpse of me in the opening moments of the documentary film Talking With Gods, a fact which sometimes makes me wonder if I have somehow become a fictional avatar from a Grant Morrison story. Either way: I was clearly excited when they announced that they were launching a new Substack art series, and so far, it has not disappointed. While I was tempted to share Morrison's wonderfully bizarre collage art showing the emotional range of mystical Arthurian sperm-gods, I thought BoingBoing readers would be much more interested in their "Pop Mag!c" tarot system. They write:

Rian Hughes has been one of my longest-running creative partners, with collaborations going back decades now. Back in 2015, we talked about doing a Tarot deck reflective of my 'Pop Mag!c' system which could update and re-contextualise some of the familiar imagery of the cards. This was the sample as proof of concept and I chose my personal favourite card. Here is The Magician with accompanying commentary to suggest not only the visual style of the image but also the kind of symbolic content I wanted us to pack into the design.

The post goes into further detail on the design process for this pop-inspired Magician card, including snippets of correspondence between Morrison and Hughes. If you're into Tarot or design processes, I highly recommend it. If not, the finished product is still worth gawking at, with an androgynous Bowie-Harry-Potter-Astronaut-Chemist-DJ at the center of it all:

Grant and my version of the Tarot Magician is discussed on XANADUUM – Grant Morrison's Substack. https://t.co/uTGhMOyl0t pic.twitter.com/kt8tQK8HTZ — Rian Hughes (@rianhughes) February 9, 2022

As far as I understand, the rest of this Pop Mag!c Tarot System never came to fruition. But this one example is cool enough that it might actually make me buy a tarot set for once.

9/2 The Magician #1 [Grant Morrison's Xanadum]