Try these sweet milk "rice cakes"

Devin Nealy

Keeping things interesting in the kitchen is essential if you want to abstain from becoming Uber Eats biggest financial benefactor. Let's be honest; the pandemic made us all develop a trendy Uber Eats habit that hasn't been helpful to our waistlines or wallets. I even became so accustomed to Uber Eats during the latter half of 2020 that (completely ignoring the phrase "don't shit where you eat.") I started dating one of the delivery girls. However, that's a true and sad story for another day.

As I rolled into 2021, to keep the ventricles and the romantic sections of my heart clean, I began to seek out easy recipes to make around the house. In the process, I stumbled on the delicious milk "rice cakes" from the video linked above. If you have been looking for a quick and easy dessert recipe, this might be the snack of your dreams.