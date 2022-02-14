A lawsuit alleges Musk's Neuralink and UC Davis are mistreating the monkeys they experiment on

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine has filed a lawsuit claiming UC Davis and Neuralink, Elon Musk's company putting microchips in the brains of monkeys to let them play pong without a controller, have been mistreating their lab primates.
Musk looks forward to putting chips in humans this year.
Jeremy Beckham, research advocacy coordinator with the committee, said: "UC Davis may have handed over its publicly-funded facilities to a billionaire, but that doesn't mean it can evade transparency requirements and violate federal animal welfare laws."
The move comes after the PCRM obtained close to 600 pages of documents about the experiments through an initial lawsuit in 2021.
"The documents reveal that monkeys had their brains mutilated in shoddy experiments and were left to suffer and die," Mr Beckham added.
According to the PCRM, the macaque monkeys weren't provided with "adequate veterinary care" when they were dying, suffering infections, "facial trauma", seizures and "recurring infections" in parts of the brain where the chips were implanted.