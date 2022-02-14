A man speeding on his bike learns the hard way that bulls aren't friendly

A gentleman participating in California's Rock Cobbler gravel race thought it was a good idea to ride his bike straight towards a bull that was standing in his path. But he was badly mistaken — not to mention thrashed after the bull made short work of him.

The bull, naturally, attacked him, first ramming the bike, causing the cyclist to fly off, and then charging into him again for good measure (first video below). The cyclist ended up with whiplash, according to Canadian Cycling Magazine, and said his entire body — besides his left arm and head — was in pain.

Here's another video, but I'm not sure if it's the same gentleman getting attacked, or one of the other three cyclists that day who also had a thing or two to learn about bulls: