The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, among America's most puppy-killy Federal agencies, today tweeted that it would be "fun" to turn in ex-partners who buy or sell firearms illegally, so that the ATF might "make sure it's a Valentine's Day to remember."

Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity? Let us know, and we will make sure it's a Valentine's Day to remember!

A rare day of unanimity from left to right!