Circus is a chilling story written by Tom Waits, Narrated by Ken Nordine, Illustrated by Joe Coleman

Popkin

"Circus" is a poetic short story written by Tom Waits, narrated by Ken Nordine, and illustrated by Joe Coleman. The haunting words to "Circus" have been swirling around in my skull all morning, after listening to it. I can't think of a better artist to have illustrated this story than the great Joe Coleman. I love the way his circus-themed painting is animated in the video — It's amazing to see his characters move around. 