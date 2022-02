The Idaho Potato Commission has issued a new perfume that they claim smells like french fries. Frites by Idaho, they claim delivers "one of the world's most irresistible scents."

"Whether you're at a drive through restaurant or dining in, it's near impossible to not grab a fry and take a bite before you dive into your meal," IPC president/CEO Jamey Higham said in a statement. "The smell is too good to resist."

Apparently so, as the fragrance sold out in an instant.