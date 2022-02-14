Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman dead at 75

Ivan Reitman, director of bizarre comedies from Animal House to Ghostbusters, is dead at 75.

Known for bawdy comedies that caught the spirit of their time, Reitman's big break came with the raucous, college fraternity sendup "National Lampoon's Animal House," which he produced. He directed Bill Murray in his first starring role in the summer camp flick "Meatballs," and then again in 1981′s "Stripes," but his most significant success came with 1984's "Ghostbusters." Not only did the irreverent supernatural comedy starring Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis gross nearly $300 million worldwide, it earned two Oscar nominations, spawned a veritable franchise, including spinoffs, television shows and a new movie, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," that opened this last year. His son, filmmaker Jason Reitman directed.