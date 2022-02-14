How can Canada protect democracy when America becomes a fascist theocracy, asks Waterloo professor

"Canada should be preparing for the end of American democracy," writes Robert Danisch in The Conversation. Danisch, a professor in the Department of Communication Arts at the University of Waterloo says Canada must be on the lookout for U.S. propaganda ministers like Tucker Carlson, who will set their sights on the country after the U.S. becomes an authoritarian nation.

What are the likeliest problems? Most obviously, violent rhetoric tends to fuel violent actions. We will see violent rhetoric normalized by cultural figures like Tucker Carlson but also U.S. politicians.

Imagine Fox News no longer playing the role of a media outlet that's welcoming to the fringe voices of the far right, but instead is the formally sanctioned voice of the state. The more violent, extremist rhetoric becomes the norm, the more danger and violence we're likely to see.

What will happen when Carlson turns his attention to Canada as a target and radicalizes our own citizens with the authoritarian rhetoric he regularly employs?