How my friend recovered $2 million locked in a crypto wallet

I've known Joe Grand for a long time. I first met him when I was an editor at Wired and he was a teenage hardware hacker known as Kingpin (one of seven hackers in the collective called L0pht Heavy Industries). And when I was an editor at Make, he wrote a number of excellent how-to articles for the magazine. I stay in touch with Joe. Recently he's been using his hacker skills to help people who recover forgotten passcodes for their cryptocurrency hardware wallets, and he made a really interesting documentary about how he retrieved a forgotten password for a guy who lost access to $2 million in crypto.

(Joe used a different method than the one that another hacker used to help me recover my PIN for my hardware wallet a few years ago.)