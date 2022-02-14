Mike Lindell worried that "obstructionists" will foil his plans to send pillows to antivax truckers

Pillow maker and Big Liar Mike Lindell told Right Side Broadcasting Network that his factory workers are busy making pillows for vaxophobic truckers on the border of the Great White North. But the bedding tycoon kept his mustachioed lip tight regarding the details, because he doesn't want opposing forces in the Second American Civil War to disrupt the pillow supply line.

From HuffPost:

All of our employees are busy making pillows right now for the truckers in Canada. We're going to try and get them through. I'm not going to say what day or, you know, there will be obstructionists," Lindell, a stalwart Trump disciple, told the Right Side Broadcasting Network on Saturday.

"We're gonna get these brave truckers, and it's going on around the world now. It's amazing. We're winning," he added, celebrating that some Canadian provinces had recently pulled back mask and vaccine mandates.

He encouraged truckers not to give up or "compromise halfway. No, we want all our freedoms."