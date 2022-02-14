New Zealand weaponizing Barry Manilow and James Blunt against vaccine mandate protestors

In Wellington, New Zealand, the government is attempting to annoy and disperse vaccine mandate protestors by blaring Barry Manilow, James Blunt, the Macarena, and Matt Mulholland's parody cover of "My Heart Will Go On" (below). Other weaponized songs reportedly include "Let It Go" and "Baby Shark." From CNN:

RNZ reported that the protesters responded to the music with jeers and by playing back the 1984 song "We're Not Gonna Take It" by American band Twisted Sister, which has already been somewhat adopted as an anthem by the Canadian ["Freedom Convoy] truckers.

The Speaker of New Zealand's parliament Trevor Mallard is behind the playlist and has interspersed the songs with Covid-19 vaccination adverts — with many social media users on Twitter offering up suggestions, including British singer James Blunt.

Citing a BBC News article outlining parliament's new tactic to disperse the protesters, Blunt tagged the New Zealand Police and said, "Give me a shout if this doesn't work."