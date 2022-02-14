Watch the first trailer for time traveling feminist thriller "The Shining Girls"

Lauren Beukes' 2013 novel The Shining Girls came to me highly recommended by a teacher, and it has remained one of those books that has haunted me ever since I read it. So I'm surprised that I had somehow missed the fact that there's an Apple TV+ miniseries adaptation coming out this spring.

Here's the official book blurb:

Harper Curtis is a killer who stepped out of the past. Kirby Mazrachi is the girl who was never meant to have a future.

Kirby is the last shining girl, one of the bright young women, burning with potential, whose lives Harper is destined to snuff out after he stumbles on a House in Depression-era Chicago that opens on to other times.

At the urging of the House, Harper inserts himself into the lives of the shining girls, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. He's the ultimate hunter, vanishing into another time after each murder, untraceable – until one of his victims survives.

Determined to bring her would-be killer to justice, Kirby joins the Chicago Sun-Times to work with the ex-homicide reporter, Dan Velasquez, who covered her case. Soon Kirby finds herself closing in on the impossible truth….

The Shining Girls is a masterful twist on the serial killer tale: a violent quantum leap featuring a memorable and appealing heroine in pursuit of a deadly criminal.