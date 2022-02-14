Watch the trailer for Jordan Peele's horror film "Nope"

Mark Frauenfelder

I don't know what's going on in this trailer for Jordan Peele's Nope, but I'm creeped out nonetheless. It's probably because I loved Peele's Us and Get Out so I have high expectations for it. I can't believe we have to wait until July to see it, though. Details on Wikipedia are spare: "The plot follows residents of an isolated town who witness a mysterious and abnormal event."