Former mobster on how the New York Mafia actually operates

John Pennisi was an associate of John Gotti Jr. and became friendly with the Gambino family. In 2013, he became an initiated member of the Lucchese crime family, one of the "Five Families" at the heart of organized crime in the Big Apple. According to Insider, "Pennisi says he decided to leave the mob in 2018 after members of his crew falsely accused him of cooperating with law enforcement." Now he writes and speaks openly about organized crime.

"The biggest misconception about Cosa Nostra and the people that are involved in that life is that people really believe that there is honor, loyalty, and respect," he says. "These three principles which Cosa Nostra is based on, they no longer exist. Honor, loyalty, and respect have been replaced by selfishness and greed."