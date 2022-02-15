A gentleman astride a motorized velocipede in Mumbia learned the hard way that fast-moving trains assume the right of way at intersections. The brazen fellow approached the tracks with confidence, but just as the front of his two-wheeled petrol-belching contraption inched over the rail, he realized that the oncoming express train had no intention of stopping and would gladly run him over, so he abandoned his ride. The train destroyed the bike, but the man survived. He may have lost a motorcycle, but the knowledge he gained from the harrowing encounter is invaluable.
High speed train rudely interrupts motorcyclist by almost killing him
