Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre to settle sex abuse lawsuit

"Randy Andy," as the UK tabloids used to call him before it became a national disgrace, has reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexually abusing her.

Guiffre was one of the teen girls trafficked by billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to his coterie of rich and powerdul acquaintances. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, was among them.

"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," the letter states. .."It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years," the letter continues. "Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims." … The civil suit stemmed from the sprawling and disturbing allegations against Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy sex offender who befriended a series of powerful men despite a sketchy history.

Yeah, "sketchy" covers it.