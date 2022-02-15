The one where China censors the TV show Friends

The 90s sitcom Friends has experienced a resurgence lately, including in China. However the current version streaming in China has been subtly (and not-so-subtly) censored by the Community Party. From the New York Times:



In the latest Chinese version, when Ross tells his parents that he has split from his wife, he doesn't explain the reason: She is a lesbian living with another woman, is now pregnant and plans to raise the baby with her partner. Instead, the scene simply cuts to his parents' stunned faces, and the plotline ends there[…]

Joey's suggestion of a trip to a strip club is translated in Chinese subtitles as "going out to have fun." When Paul the Wine Guy tells Monica, "I haven't been able to, uh, perform sexually," the subtitle says he has been in "low spirits." A lament by Rachel that she is more "turned on" by a gravy boat than her fiancé is translated as Rachel's being more "happy to see" tableware[…]

Last year, the much anticipated "Friends" reunion episode was missing cameos from Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and BTS when it aired in China because those celebrities had at some point offended the country's leaders.