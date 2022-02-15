This terrible keyboard was made with a physics algorithm

Computer artist Foone Turing decided to create this "physics-designed" keyboard to break beyond the pre-established mold of typewriter-based designs. It's … certainly an interesting experiment, though not particularly useful.

You might be wondering what "physics-based" means in this case — which, luckily, they wrote a Twitter thread about that, too. Essentially, it means using a physics algorithm to cram the spatial dynamics of a traditional keyboard together, and then see what happens when you randomly "drop" them: