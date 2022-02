"Three Dead People" is a short animation by director Michel Gondry from 2003 about paper skeletons who live on the moon and find a pit full of glowing, colorful lightbulbs. They amuse themselves by throwing the lightbulbs into the starry sky and watching the lights explode into different patterns. It's simple, yet mesmerizing.

This magical video is part of the "I've been 12 forever (Part 1 Age 12 – 12)" collection.