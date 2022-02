Trip out to Froggy 2000

The audio to FROGGY 2000 by Rosalie Graziano is incredibly weird and I dig it. It starts at the 1:20 mark. Without the audio, the animation looks like something out of a sweet children's show. Turn the volume up, though, and you'll find yourself drifting off into a fever-dream. I would gladly listen to a whole album of this mind-melting audio.

