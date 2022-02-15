Zuckerberg coldly explains to Facebook staff they are now to be known as "Metamates"

Rob Beschizza
Image: standplaats_krk

Alex Heath, senior reporter for The Verge, is covering an all-hands meeting at the company formerly known Facebook. Zuckerberg is "explaining the company's updated values". Zuckerberg is explaining they will not "nice ourselves to death". Zuckerberg is explaining that they are now to be known as "Metamates".