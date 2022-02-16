Fox host forgets Trump was ever a president, blames Biden for 2020 BLM protests

Fox "News" commentator Jeanine Pirro already forgets Donald Trump was a US president before Joe Biden beat him in 2020.

While discussing the disruptive "freedom convoy" in Canada and Justin Trudeau's decision on Monday to invoke emergency powers over the truckers, Pirro did what Fox does best and slipped in some alternative facts. "Biden now has the final word on what you should do if someone is protesting peacefully. Biden, the same guy who in the summer of 2020 decided he would allow people to burn down streets and businesses and create all kinds of problems." Nice try.

Who wants to tell her?



Judge Jeanine: "Biden, the same guy who, in the summer of 2020, decided that he would allow people to burn down streets and businesses." pic.twitter.com/QY4iyF8unw — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 15, 2022

Via HuffPost