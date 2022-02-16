Israel Health Ministry bans LGBTQ+ conversion "therapy"

Israel's Health Ministry has officially banned conversion "therapy" — the dangerous pseudoscientific practice of attempting to change a person's sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression. The Health Ministry has advised against it for years but not psychologists in the country can be punished for the practice. From the Jerusalem Post:

"This is a victory in the general struggle for tolerance and equality, but in my eyes, it is more basic and more critical because this is also a struggle for life itself, this is truly saving lives," said Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

"'Conversion therapy' is a cruel abuse of distressed youth," stressed the health minister. "This practice is a murder of the psyche, and sometimes of the body as well. It is our duty to act against those who engage in it and endanger human lives. That's what we're doing today." […]



"It is over," said the health minister. "The Israeli Health Ministry is saying in an official, clear and absolute way – LGBTQ+ people, straight people, transgender people, gays, lesbians, every person – we are all people, we are all good and beautiful exactly as we are and no one should dare to tell you otherwise."