MyPillow truck tries — and of course fails — to join "freedom convoy" in Canada

With a truck stuffed with thousands of cheap pillows, Mike Lindell's MyPillow crew blocked traffic in Port Heron, Michigan yesterday trying to get into Canada. As part of a failed publicity stunt, Lindell hoped to pass the pillows out to the "freedom convoy" truckers who are making everyone's lives miserable in Ottowa. But of course the MyPillow crew couldn't get it right — the Covidiots weren't vaccinated, according to the Independent, which is required to get into Canada. Stuck for hours, Lindell's truck was finally turned away. They plan to try again — still unvaccinated — on Wednesday. Just another poorly planned Lindell scheme gone wrong.

Mike Lindell's truck with 10,000 pillows in it has been stuck at the border of Canada for a few hours today waiting for a permit to cross the border. There seems to be issues, as there is with every Lindell operation. pic.twitter.com/bR2heNuVId — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 15, 2022