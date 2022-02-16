With a truck stuffed with thousands of cheap pillows, Mike Lindell's MyPillow crew blocked traffic in Port Heron, Michigan yesterday trying to get into Canada. As part of a failed publicity stunt, Lindell hoped to pass the pillows out to the "freedom convoy" truckers who are making everyone's lives miserable in Ottowa. But of course the MyPillow crew couldn't get it right — the Covidiots weren't vaccinated, according to the Independent, which is required to get into Canada. Stuck for hours, Lindell's truck was finally turned away. They plan to try again — still unvaccinated — on Wednesday. Just another poorly planned Lindell scheme gone wrong.
MyPillow truck tries — and of course fails — to join "freedom convoy" in Canada
