Pastor Greg Locke threatens to expose the six witches in his church

The Global Vision Bible Church has a witch problem. Six witches to be specific.

"Three of you are in this room right now," Pastor Greg Locke told his oohing-and-ahhing congregation. "Three of you in the room right now. You better look in my eyeballs, we ain't afraid of you, you stinkin' witch, you devil-worshipping Satanist witch. We cast you out in the name of Jesus Christ! We break your spells, we break your curse. We got your first name, we got your last name, we even got an address for one of you!"

"You so much as cough wrong, and I'll expose you in front of everybody in this tent, you stinkin' witch! You were sent to this church to destroy us. You were sent to this church to lure us in. You were sent to this church to cast a spell — listen, some of you been sick? Cause you befriended that witch!"

Locke, who agrees with many Qanon falsehoods, thinks Trump is still president, and calls Biden a "sex-trafficking, demon-possessed mongrel."

Earlier today, Pastor Greg Locke threatened to expose the six witches who are members of his church. pic.twitter.com/NSoTqQayQk — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) February 13, 2022

[Via The Independent]