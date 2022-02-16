The Queen is back in action after a covid scare, quipping that she "can't move" too much during her first in-person engagement since her son Charles contracted the disease while publicly planning his own coronation. If things seem… imminent… she at least has a sense of humor about it.
Queen quips she "can't move" too much
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- covid
- royalty
As Queen emerges from "covid scare", Prince Charles promises cheap coronation with only 2000 guests
When he is crowned king (alongside his queen), Charles will do so on the cheap. The two recently tested positive for Covid, and the palace was tight-lipped about whether the Queen had it until today. With all this talk of her son's coronation, it's as if she were already dead! His brother, Andrew, may as… READ THE REST
Canada anti-mandate protest comms were disrupted by naughty "gay cowboy anthem" Ram Ranch
Embedded above for your NSFW listening pleasure is Ram Ranch, the song of the hour for those disrupting anti-vaccine protestors in Canada. Comms channels used by protestors were repeatedly infiltrated by counter-protestors, who spammed them with Grant McDonald's gay cowboy anthem. On Twitter, Paul McLeod reports from the front lines of Zello, the protestors' live… READ THE REST
U.S. cops killed "at least 1,134" people last year
Police in the U.S. killed "at least 1,134" people last year, a significant rise on 2020. Nearly half the killings were mental health/welfare checks. Black and latino people were killed in disproportionate numbers. Only a handful of officers were prosecuted. Only a third of the killings involved police being called to a violent crime. Cops… READ THE REST
Set up a standing desk everywhere you go with the Standsome Slim
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With people working from home more than ever, it can become easy to deprive your body from any movement and fall into the unhealthy trap of a sedentary lifestyle. While taking the time… READ THE REST
Need a new intellectual challenge? Learn a new language with Babbel
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We all like to think we're smart, inquisitive people, actively seeking out opportunities to find out more and digest new things. Heck, almost three out of four Americans consider themselves to… READ THE REST
This Fenne Hair Dryer will bring your precious locks back to life
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We're told that a good impression starts with a good head of hair (okay, taking care of your mop isn't the only way to make a lasting impression, but it sure is… READ THE REST