See an ever-growing ameoba of mischevious bunny rabbits in "7 Billion"

7 billion is a surreal animation by Cyriak about a whole lot of bunnies that morph in and out of each other in an amoeba-like way. The video starts off with a single rabbit, and ends with a world full of them. They even stack on top of eachother to create giant cartoon bunny formations. It's both mesmerizing and creepy to watch.

"When I first had the idea for this video there were 7 billion people in the world, and I wanted to see what 7 billion of something actually looks like. I'm not entirely sure if I managed to create that many rabbits as I gave up counting them, and meanwhile 400 million new people appeared, so perhaps my work will never be done" (Youtube).