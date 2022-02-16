A 205-pound English Mastiff refuses to enter a house when he notices a menacing 3-inch-high strip of snow blocking his path. No matter how many times his humans ask him to come inside, the terrified dog just can't do it. Finally the humans go into battle and shovel the snow until the doorway is deemed safe to enter.
Watch: A 205-pound dog is too scared to cross over a 3-inch strip of snow
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
- dogs
- English Mastiffs
Here's why spinning ice skaters don't get dizzy
Figure skaters like those in the Olympics often spin like tops at incredible speeds. For example, Natalia Kanounnikova holds the Guinness Record for the fastest spin on ice at 308 revolutions per minute. Why don't these athletes get dizzy? Sure, focusing your vision on one spot helps but it's more about your brain adapting to… READ THE REST
Please, for the love of all things kung fu, play Sifu
My greatest regret in life is not pouring all of my proverbial experience points from this RPG called existence into a kung fu proficiency. I'm not saying that I wish I took up kung fu as a hobby. No, not at all. I'm saying that I wish I allotted every ounce of my mental energy… READ THE REST
Priest accidentally invalidates thousands of baptisms by using the wrong pronouns
From NPR: A Catholic priest in Arizona has resigned after he was found to have performed baptisms incorrectly throughout his career, rendering the rite invalid for thousands of people. The Catholic Diocese of Phoenix announced on its website that it determined after careful study that the Rev. Andres Arango had used the wrong wording in baptisms performed… READ THE REST
Need a new intellectual challenge? Learn a new language with Babbel
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We all like to think we're smart, inquisitive people, actively seeking out opportunities to find out more and digest new things. Heck, almost three out of four Americans consider themselves to… READ THE REST
This Fenne Hair Dryer will bring your precious locks back to life
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We're told that a good impression starts with a good head of hair (okay, taking care of your mop isn't the only way to make a lasting impression, but it sure is… READ THE REST
This massager with a heated head is your answer to muscle soreness
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There seems to be some tension in the air lately (and it's not just the air in congress). We're talking about the pain in your back, legs, knees, and everywhere else that… READ THE REST