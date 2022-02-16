Watch: A 205-pound dog is too scared to cross over a 3-inch strip of snow

Carla Sinclair

A 205-pound English Mastiff refuses to enter a house when he notices a menacing 3-inch-high strip of snow blocking his path. No matter how many times his humans ask him to come inside, the terrified dog just can't do it. Finally the humans go into battle and shovel the snow until the doorway is deemed safe to enter.

