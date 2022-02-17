Cool book of old school car renderings

Bob Knetzger
image source: Dalton Watson Fine Books

When I went to industrial design school in the 70's, we were among the last students to learn arcane techniques of creating cool drawings of concept cars. For me, this book brings back many fragrant memories of stinky Magic Marker ink (in the little glass bottles!), FloMaster naphtha solvent, freshly-sharpened cedar Prismacolor pencils, and dusty chalk pastels. Sadly, today's students only have their inert iPads and iPencils to sniff. Nevertheless, great visuals here!