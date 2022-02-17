"Cummingtonite" is a type of metamorphic amphibole

Popkin
Dave Dyet - Own work, Public Domain

Cummingtonite is the name of this metamorphic amphibole, in case you were wondering. It contains the chemical chemical composition magnesium iron silicate hydroxide. Cummingtonite is translucent. It comes in dark green, brown, and beige varieties. It was named after the delightful town of Cummington, Massachusetts.