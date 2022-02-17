Cut The Pube or Cube Puth is good example of a don't dead open inside.
Here's another good one — "We're you're not 'til not happy," which doesn't make sense no matter how arrange the words.
Everyone remembers the photo of profa senator Josh Hawley raising his fist to salute the murderous rioters who stormed the Capitol, injured 150 police officers, and tried to hang Mike Pence. Now Hawley is selling a curiously named "Show Me Strong White Coffee Mug" with the same image in an amateurishly designed graphic. He says… READ THE REST
The turn signals on the Mini are confusing. The left signal blinks an arrow pointing to the right, and the right signal blinks an arrow pointing to the left. Did not a single person at Mini notice this? It's baffling. Drivers who are behind a Mini with this "Split Union Jack" design will be especially… READ THE REST
Core77 writer Rain Noe recently drove a Volkwagen Atlas (a loaner he was using while his car was in the shop) and when he looked at the fuel gauge, he thought it was empty. He took a photo (above). It took me (and Noe) a while to figure out that the tank was about one-quarter… READ THE REST
