Disneyland is super optimistic that unvaccinated people will follow their mask rules

In response to most of California dropping indoor mask mandates, Disneyland has adopted a policy that appears optimistic. The new rule allows vaccinated guests to remove their masks in many indoor/enclosed spaces, however requires the unvaccinated to continue wearing their masks.

Inside the Magic:



This change applies everywhere except Disney public transportation, including the shuttle buses and monorail when it reopens at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Masks will not be required on the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking trams returning on Feb. 23 or the Disneyland Railroad.

Disney does note that for those Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing their face coverings at all times, except while eating or drinking while stationary:

"We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters."

If you are visiting Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort prior to February 17, please keep in mind that face coverings will still be required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) in all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status.