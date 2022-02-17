Fox makes this too easy for the Daily Show. You can just throw their hate up next to just about anything and its so general and just hate that it works.
Fox News talking about migrant caravans with footage of the Canadian trucker mess is hilarious
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- faux news
Fox "News" promotes racist, sexist jughead Jesse Watters for new host position
It takes a lot to get promoted on Fox News — you must spread misinformation, spout racist and sexist comments, interview people with insulting questions, violently threaten immunologists with comments like "Boom! He is dead! He is dead! He's done!" and, at all times, act like a sheer idiot. After a year-long search to fill… READ THE REST
"Google tries to control our thoughts," insists GOP's Kevin McCarthy
At the very best, House minority leader and Donald Trump fanboi Kevin McCarthy would like you to clear your search history. McCarthy could easily have explained how Google's tech permits dramatic overreach into information many folks expect to be private, instead, he went down a path of babble and who knows what. Maybe the folks… READ THE REST
Video shows hypocrisy by Fox News host over cancel culture
Fox News host Pete Hamsandwich, or who-cares-what-his-name-is, praises Angie Ugarte, a Florida restaurant owner who posted a sign refusing to serve anyone who supports President Biden. Ugarte specifically believes Biden is complicit in the deaths of U. S. servicemen in Afghanistan, not George W. or Obama or the Orange Menace, aaaall Biden apparently. In 2018… READ THE REST
Master Amazon Web Services with this nifty 9-course bundle, just $29.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're into app development or game creation, Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a slew of on-demand programs, including database storage, content creation tools, and so much more. And if you don't have… READ THE REST
Set up a standing desk everywhere you go with the Standsome Slim
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With people working from home more than ever, it can become easy to deprive your body from any movement and fall into the unhealthy trap of a sedentary lifestyle. While taking the time… READ THE REST
Need a new intellectual challenge? Learn a new language with Babbel
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We all like to think we're smart, inquisitive people, actively seeking out opportunities to find out more and digest new things. Heck, almost three out of four Americans consider themselves to… READ THE REST