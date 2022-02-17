Gentleman attempted to open airplane emergency door in-flight so passengers would record and share his planned COVID-19 vaccine rant

In an ill-advised publicity stunt last week, Michael Brandon Demarre, 32, attempted to open the emergency exit door while flying on a Delta plane. Apparently a flight attendant discouraged him from that activity and escorted him to the back of the plane "where he was seated and physically restrained." According to KSL.com, "Charging documents state that he admitted to grabbing the handle on the emergency exit "so other passengers would video him, thereby giving him the opportunity to share his thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines."

An Oregon federal judge charged Demarre with interfering with a flight crew.

According to the filing, Demarre did not appear to be high or drunk. No word on whether his planned statement was pro- or anti-vaxx but…

