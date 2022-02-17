Klaus Nomi doing "Total Eclipse" in 1981

Every once in a while it's a good idea to remind yourself that this otherworldly human existed.
Image: Screengrab
Concetta Antico is the world's most famous tetrachromat, meaning she has four types of color receptors (cone cells) in her eyes. Most of us have three types. As a result of this mutation, Antico can see around 100 million colors, 100 times more than other people. Antico is an artist and she says that her… READ THE REST
Only David Lynch. This video resurfaced recently of an incident that happened in 2003(?). It shows David Lynch eating a pair of warm panties just removed by "Cinema Lover," a member of the DavidLynch.com chatroom. He stuffs the panties in his mouth and then attempts to pronounce the handle of another chatroom member, WMMVRRVRRMM. Paging… READ THE REST
Wikimedia's Chris Koerner interviews Annie Rauwerda, whose encyclopedic knowledge of the encyclopedia means she finds (and shares) the most wild, offbeat and fascinating articles. (See also her work here at BB) From the interview: What's a common misconception you find people have about Wikipedia? I'm often surprised by how many people forget that they can… READ THE REST
