Stranger Things creators released this open letter to fans about the show's future

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer released an open letter today about the show's future. Read it below. Two and a half years after the last episode, season four will finally premiere in two "volumes," on May 27 and July 1. Season five will be the end of the series but not the end of the opportunity to make more money, I mean more stories in the Stranger Things universe.

"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes," the Duffers wrote.

Top image from promo posters for Season 4. See the rest at Deadline.com.