Discography is an album by 125, Rue Montmartre, an emo band from Bielefeld, Germany. Their music is fantastically gloomy, and unfortunately they were only active from 1999 -2001.

Kerstin Lienen was the name of the singer. I love her soft, whispery voice. This album is perfect to listen to while crying in bed or walking down the street on a chilly day.