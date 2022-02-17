I loved watching Dick Van Dyke and his wife Laura — I mean, Arlene — perform "Everybody Loves a Lover" in this fun video. Does he trip over the ottoman? You'll have to watch and find out.
Watch: a delightful 96-year-old Dick Van Dyke sing and dance in new video
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- dick van dyke
Dick Van Dyke stars in Dustbowl Revival's music video
The 89-year-old breaks out his retro charm—and some impressive dance moves—to accompany this folksy tune READ THE REST
Stand out from the crowd with this podcasting mic package for $28.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. In 2012, podcasting was a novelty to most. If anything, it was an offshoot of talk radio that not many understood or thought would last. Ten years later, it's hard to… READ THE REST
Master Amazon Web Services with this nifty 9-course bundle, just $29.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're into app development or game creation, Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a slew of on-demand programs, including database storage, content creation tools, and so much more. And if you don't have… READ THE REST
Set up a standing desk everywhere you go with the Standsome Slim
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With people working from home more than ever, it can become easy to deprive your body from any movement and fall into the unhealthy trap of a sedentary lifestyle. While taking the time… READ THE REST