A Jewish lawmaker, one of Utah's few elected Democrats, convinces a Republican supermajority to reject a ban on Critical Race Theory

Utah state representative Andy Schwartz explained to his colleague in the Utah legislature that presenting neutral both-side-ism around astoundingly important events in history is worthless. To truly understand the horrific nature of these actions one must find them uncomfortable.

Schwartz's speech broke the Republican supermajority and they could not achieve a 2/3rds vote to pass their ban on Critical Race Theory. 60 of the 67 members of the legislature are Republicans.

