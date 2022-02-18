Burglars didn't bother breaking in — they just stole the entire cabin

When folks in Michigan reported some stolen property to police, they meant it literally.
Burglars in Kalkaska, Michigan were quite thorough when they ran off with not just the contents inside a cabin, but the entire 12-foot by 28-foot cabin itself. The property owners left the cabin in November, only to return to an empty lot in December.
From USA Today:
Michigan State Police are looking for a small, cabin that vanished, possibly on the back of a trailer under the cover of darkness.
"It's kind of a weird situation," Trooper Matthew Scott, who is investigating the case, said Wednesday. "At this point, the cabin is definitely not where it's supposed to be. There are different motives, but that's a detail we are trying to uncover."
Scott said the cabin owner, who lived in it for a couple of years until he left it to take up residence somewhere else, recently reported the 12-foot-by-28-foot structure missing, but he's unsure what happened to it or why anyone would want to steal it.