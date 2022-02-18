Covid testing company "selling customers' DNA"

Cignpost is a government-approved Covid testing firm in the UK. In fine print "buried in online documentation" it discloses plans to sell customers' DNA to third parties, and it got caught.

When buying tests, customers were asked to tick a box agreeing to a 4,876 [word] privacy policy which links to a separate document outlining the research programme, The Sunday Times reported. Cignpost removed the reference last week after the newspaper passed evidence of its activities to the Information Commissioner's Office, which is now investigating. It is still not known how many samples have been stored by the form of if they have been sold on already; the policy said data belonging to those providing swabs could be retained indefinitely.