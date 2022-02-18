"Eminem" responds to Rudy Giuliani's dumb criticism with an epic rap takedown

Earlier this week, Rudy Giuliani criticized Eminem taking a knee during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, suggesting the rapper should "go to another country." So The Late Show With Stephen Colbert shared the clip above imagining a response from Eminem.
Look, his skull's not hairy/ Teeth fake, thrice-ly married/ The leakage on his cheekage is scary/ Probably sherry/ He's drunk, but on the surface he looks, well, drunk/ He's not hiding it, hope he doesn't whip out his junk/ Like that one scene/ So obscene, he reached for peen…
