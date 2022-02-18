Fantastic collection of pixel fonts inspired by classic games

Damien Guard's ZX Origins is a suprisingly expansive collection of 8×8 pixel typefaces inspired by (or recreating) those from classic ~80's arcade and computer games. Each comes with an auto-generated—and slightly otherworldly—set of image previews depicting the font in classic games or systems.

Exemplary are an effort to recreate Eurostile/Microgramma within the 8×8 box and Shinobi Extended (pictured above), inspired by the type from the Sega arcade classic Shinobi.

Not one to let pixels rot I reproduced the capitals based on the photographs from Toshi Omagari's Arcade Game Typography book but noticed from a screenshot that the book was missing the exclamation mark. One ROM download and a BinXELView later I had symbols for speech marks, a shuriken-style asterisk and a dash as well. Now all that was needed to do was to create a set of lower-case letters and additional symbols to match the style of the original glyphs. I hope you think I've done a good job, I think the result is a beautiful font that is quite readable for a variety of scenarios.

Damien offers the typefaces not only in standard font formats but as code for each major 8-bit system (!) so you can put them to authentic use on your retro platform of choice.