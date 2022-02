The Lee County Mosquito Control District in Southwest Florida posted this photo on Facebook depicting a pile of one million mosquitoes. Fortunately, the mosquitoes are dead. Apparently they caught the insects last summer on Sanibel Island in an effort to prevent mosquito-borne disease. According to the LCMCD, Lee County hosts "some of the most prolific mosquito breeding habitats on earth."

Sounds like a great anti-tourism campaign for the island.

images: LCMCD